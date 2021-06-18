Advertisement

Wisconsin Republicans insert $3.3 billion tax cut in budget

By Associated Press and Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Legislature’s budget-writing committee has finished its work on the state’s next two-year spending plan, paving the way for the Senate and Assembly to vote on it later this month.

The Republican-controlled Joint Finance Committee took its final votes on the budget Thursday.

Bolstered by rosier revenue projections, Republicans inserted $3.3 billion in income and local school property tax cuts into the spending plan. The state would backfill the school’s lost revenue with state aid, ensuring the state spends enough to guarantee $2.6 billion in federal coronavirus aid for its schools.

Republican leaders announced at a news conference before the committee met that the tax cut will translate to $1,200 in savings for a typical family through income tax relief and property tax relief.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester), Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg), and Joint Finance Co-Chair Mark Born (R-Beaver Dam) and Howard Marklein (R-Spring Green) were among the members of the legislature to announced the tax cut. In a joint statement, the legislators described the proposed tax cut as “great news.”

“Now more than ever our voters have stated that they want the economy to grow, taxes to be cut, and the Legislature to have a say in the decision-making process,” they wrote. “We are confident we have put forth a reasonable, responsible and realistic budget that the governor will sign.”

They plan to eliminate the personal property tax, a tax businesses pay on items such as furniture and machinery, as well.

The Republicans also said they plan to fund two-thirds of Wisconsin school costs, a move they say will ensure schools receive $2.6 billion in federal coronavirus relief money. The GOP didn’t release any details of the plan.

Democratic lawmakers said the income tax cuts should be geared toward the working and middle class, adding that more money should be directed toward schools.

Both parties agreed that educational funding is important and keeping federal coronavirus aid for schools is a main priority.

“To make sure that it’s fair and the money ends up where it’s supposed to be and if there’s cuts, it goes to the people that need it,” said State Sen. Jon Erpenbach (D-West Point).

The budget proposal still has to go through the state Senate and Assembly, who can make additional changes. Once they agree on the proposal, it will head to Gov. Tony Evers’ desk.

