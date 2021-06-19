Advertisement

$1.5 million in damage after fire at Chippewa Falls business

Fire
Fire(KLTV)
By Maria Blough
Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Around 11 a.m. Saturday morning the Chippewa Falls Fire Department responded to a fire at Advanced Laser on Cashman Drive.

Everyone inside at the time was evacuated from the building. Two people were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

Chippewa Falls Fire Department said a laser machine inside the building had caught fire. Fire crews were able to keep the fire contained to the machine.

Officials estimate the cost of the fire damage is around $1.5 million.

Five different fire departments and twenty firefighters responded to the call.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer-submitted photos of hail from western Wisconsin during the severe storms on June 17, 2021.
Thursday night storms bring large hail to Wisconsin, Minnesota
Eau Claire will soon be home to the first solar tree built by Solar Forma in the United States.
A new type of tree is taking root in Eau Claire
Semi fire on I-94
UPDATE: No one hurt after I-94 semi fire in Eau Claire County
The National Weather Service in Chanhassen, Minn. is issuing a red flag warning for critical...
Northwestern Wisconsin at risk for wildfires Friday
David A. Kahl (right) found competent for the case to move forward in the 2008 killing of...
Suspect in Marshfield native’s murder found competent to stand trial

Latest News

Angela Ermold, right, and her sister, Denise Gracely, hold a photo of their mother, Marian...
‘Protected them to death’: Elder-care COVID rules under fire
FILE - In this March 31, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden's dog...
Bidens’ older dog, Champ, has died; German shepherd was 13
SportScene 13 Friday
SportScene 13 Friday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN