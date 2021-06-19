$1.5 million in damage after fire at Chippewa Falls business

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Around 11 a.m. Saturday morning the Chippewa Falls Fire Department responded to a fire at Advanced Laser on Cashman Drive.

Everyone inside at the time was evacuated from the building. Two people were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

Chippewa Falls Fire Department said a laser machine inside the building had caught fire. Fire crews were able to keep the fire contained to the machine.

Officials estimate the cost of the fire damage is around $1.5 million.

Five different fire departments and twenty firefighters responded to the call.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.