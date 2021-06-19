7-year-old Dallas girl stabbed over 30 times; mother arrested

DALLAS, TX . (AP) - According to a court document, a 7-year-old Dallas girl whose mother was recently arrested in her death was stabbed over 30 times.

Madison Petry died after being stabbed on Thursday. Twenty-three-year-old Troyshaye Mone Hall faces a capital murder charge in her daughter’s slaying, as well as a charge of aggravated assault in the stabbing of a 16-year-old boy.

An arrest-warrant affidavit says Hall’s mother and brother tried to take the knife from her after her brother’s friend was stabbed, but she got away from them and stabbed her daughter.

