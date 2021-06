FALL CREEK, Wis. (WEAU) - Beaver Creek Reserve in Fall Creek is hosting a walk-in Pfizer vaccine clinic on Saturday, June 19.

You can get your vaccine from 12 to 3 p.m. No appointment needed. People who get their COVID-19 vaccine during this clinic with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department will get a free family day pass to Beaver Creek.

Vaccine clinic at Beaver Creek (Beaver Creek Reserve)

