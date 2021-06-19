Beekeeping at the Stanley Correctional Institution

STANLEY, Wis. (WEAU) - While incarcerated at Stanley Correctional Facility, men can learn new skills that may help them after they are released, like beekeeping.

Beekeeping classes were introduced in 2018 at the facility as part of an effort to connect the incarcerated men with the environment, give them a way to make a positive impact in the community and possibly even find a future job in the field.

The program has since grown from two hives to 11 outside the institution. A group of about 20 are responsible for the upkeep.

“It is something different from our daily routine and it is interesting and I get to learn,” said Todd who has participated in the program for more than a year.

The inmates are instructed by staff and members of the Chippewa Valley Beekeepers Association, like Randy Rykal of Cadott.

“They really enjoy it. They ask a lot of questions in the classroom and in the hives and they take it very seriously,” he said. “It is important for them to have some purpose and some goal and some foreseeable future employment in a particular field and this should suffice for that.”

When it comes time to harvest the honey, program participants are able to reap the sweet rewards, each receiving a jar of honey. The leftover honey is used in meals at the institution. In 2020, they harvested 190 lbs of honey.

“It is a process but it is pretty cool to get to enjoy it,” said Todd.

The hope is, once the inmates are released, they may be able to seek employment in the beekeeping field.

“If I teach them the basic skills it is a unique perspective and they are looking for employees that are looking to work hard and be diligent and help them in their industry,” Rykal said of finding a job with a beekeeper. “They can possibly develop this into a working experience and a career after or start a small business.”

Those incarcerated at Stanley Correctional Institution must apply and be accepted to participate in the beekeeping program. They must have at least two years left to serve so they have enough time to learn the ins and outs of keeping the hives.

