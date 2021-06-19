Bill proposal aims to educate young athletes on sudden cardiac arrest

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Senate bill 95 in the Wisconsin State Legislature would aim to educate youth and junior athletes on sudden cardiac arrest. It would require that before the start of the athletic season, educational material related to heart issues while exercising and participating in sports are explained.

Doctor Lawrence Rajan is an on staff cardiologist at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital and Oakleaf Clinics, he believes being aware of the symptoms is important”

“Shortness of breath, any chest pains and any passing out during sports or exercise,” Rajan said.

Having a physical and getting evaluated could catch heart related issues, as well as being aware of any family-related health issues. Rajan says that not all heart conditions are in the traditional sense and a young individual could have an obstruction that starts somewhere else in the body and makes its way toward the heart.

“It can be wedged between other structures that can actually constrict it during exercise and cause interruption of the blood flow to the heart causing cardiac arrest,” Rajan said.

Rajan says one in three per 100,000 young athletes fall to this death related exercise. He also says certain infections and illnesses can make someone more vulnerable, like COVID-19.

“In a recent study, it was shown that young athletes whom have contracted COVID-19 infection there is a two-three percent prevalence of myocarditis,” Rajan said.

Myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart.

Troy Timm is the head golf professional at Lake Hallie golf course, he also teaches junior golf. He thinks this proposal; could be beneficial.

“I think that if kids can be more educated, it’s going to help anyone immensely,” Timm said.

There is concern that athletes won’t want to speak up in fear of being benched or not being able to participate. Timm believes having that line of communication to make them feel comfortable is important.

“From a coaches perspective, it’s very important you’re watching your kids and if you can see a kid that’s not as full of energy as they usually are, maybe initiate that conversation with them,” Timm said.

In addition to having educational material provided to young athletes, Rajan believes they should also be educated in life saving techniques like CPR and having automated external defibrillator (AED) readily available with knowledge on how to use it.

“We need to exact a plan of availability of AED’s that should be close by these sporting events that you can have easy access in one minute and be able to deliver a life saving shock within three minutes,” Rajan said.

The bill is still has some steps to go through before it becomes a law.

