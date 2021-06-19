Golf outing raises funds for the Wisconsin Veterans Home at Chippewa Falls

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The 3rd Annual Wisconsin Veterans Home Golf Outing was held at Lake Hallie Golf Club.

The outing works to raise money for the Wisconsin Veterans Home at Chippewa Falls. One of the event sponsors says this year’s event is targeting the veterans home rec committee.

“The rec committee helps out the veterans at the Chippewa Falls Veterans Home get to baseball games, or go fishing, or go to ‘Music in the Park’;. It just helps them remain active and a part of the community. So, it’s an honor to be able to help out with that,” said Matt Selvig with Bernatello’s Foods.

