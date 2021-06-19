Advertisement

Metcalfe’s introduces color-coded bracelets to show COVID comfort level

By Michelle Baik
Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A local grocery chain wants to help meet-and-greets return to normal through color-coded bracelets.

At all Metcalfe’s locations, shoppers can choose to grab and wear green, yellow or red wristbands called “social bands.”

Green gives the “go ahead,” for high fives and handshakes. By choosing yellow, customers can signal their caution and preference for an elbow-to-elbow greeting. Red is for “no contact.”

“We’re in this in-between phase of ‘masks are coming off’ and ‘what are people comfortable with?’ So we thought of doing these comfort bands, which is a way to express, without saying a word, how comfortable you are with interaction,” Lisa Grudzielanek, the store’s assistant director of operations, said.

Grudzielanek said the most popular wristbands among customers have been the green and red bands, representing views on opposite ends of the spectrum.

“I think it’s a great idea,” employee Elizabeth White said, adding the bracelets are a sign of the times. “It’s a weird thing to have to show people how close you want them to come to you. But I think it also shows respect, and I think that’s a really important thing,” she said.

Shopper Tammy Boesen chose a yellow band, saying, “Instead of doing fist bumps-- we don’t do them anymore. We do elbow bumps.”

Jose Roman, another customer, chose a green band and explained, “I got both shots already, [a] long time ago, so I’m feeling good.”

Metcalfe’s said it bought a one-time purchase of three thousand bands to be used for a short, transitional time.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer-submitted photos of hail from western Wisconsin during the severe storms on June 17, 2021.
Thursday night storms bring large hail to Wisconsin, Minnesota
Eau Claire will soon be home to the first solar tree built by Solar Forma in the United States.
A new type of tree is taking root in Eau Claire
Semi fire on I-94
UPDATE: No one hurt after I-94 semi fire in Eau Claire County
The National Weather Service in Chanhassen, Minn. is issuing a red flag warning for critical...
Northwestern Wisconsin at risk for wildfires Friday
The court ruled unanimously on Friday that the law is unconstitutional.
Wisconsin high court strikes down incapacitated driver law

Latest News

Angela Ermold, right, and her sister, Denise Gracely, hold a photo of their mother, Marian...
‘Protected them to death’: Elder-care COVID rules under fire
SportScene 13 Friday
SportScene 13 Friday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
Golf Outing Serves as Fundraiser
Golf Outing Serves as Fundraiser for Wisconsin Veterans Home
Ethan Beckermann
SportScene 13 for Friday, June 18th