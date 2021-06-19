Advertisement

Semi catches fire on I-94 near Eau Claire

Semi fire on I-94
Semi fire on I-94(Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation (511wi.gov))
By Jesse Horne
Updated: 7 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Emergency crews are responding to the scene of a semi on fire.

The semi was sitting in the shoulder of eastbound Interstate 94, near the interchange with U.S. Highway 53.

Our crew responding to the scene reports I-94 eastbound has been closed. Traffic is being routed off at the Hwy. 53 exit.

Crews from Township Fire, Eau Claire Fire, Wisconsin State Patrol, and Eau Claire Police have responded to the scene.

