DeForest’s Michaels makes Father’s Day memory with his dad by hitting homerun at College World Series

Logan’s father, Jeff, a cancer survivor, was in the crowd to witness his son’s first homerun of the season
Jeff Michaels of DeForest celebrates his son, Logan hitting a home run on Father's Day.
By George Balekji
Updated: 6 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - DeForest native Logan Michaels stepped up to the plate in his first College World Series appearance with his father, Jeff watching in the stands on Sunday.

Then Michaels took a 2-1 pitch and sent it over the left field wall in the top of the third for his first home run of the season, giving UVA a 1-0 lead.

A special gift on father’s day for Jeff Michaels to witness, but even more special as Jeff was diagnosed with life-threatening pancreatic cancer in 2018.

“When I hit that home run, I just instantly thought about him.” Said an emotional Logan Michaels after the game during a postgame interview with ESPN.

“Just emotional, everything he’s done for me from when I was a little kid to this point. For him to be here and watch me hit my first home run this year at the College World Series it’s really special.”

Jeff’s reaction was priceless as he lifted his hands above his head and roared in excitement for his son hitting a home run on college baseball’s biggest stage.

Logan, who transferred to Virginia from Madison College, finished the day with three hits, two RBI and that amazing home run as Virginia beat Tennessee 6-0.

Jeff finished the day with the home run ball and witnessing his son achieve something he may have never thought he’d ever be able to see in-person three years ago.

