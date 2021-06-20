Advertisement

Family seeks 2nd chance at charging officer in man’s death

(AP)
(AP)(AP)
By Todd Richmond
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin judge will decide whether to file charges against a police officer who killed a man sitting in a parked car using a rarely invoked legal process.

Joseph Mensah shot three people in a span of five years while he was an officer in the Milwaukee suburb of Wauwatosa.

Prosecutors declined to charge him each time.

The family of one of the men killed, Jay Anderson, asked a Milwaukee judge in February to launch a John Doe investigation into Anderson’s death.

It’s similar to a grand jury proceeding in which a judge hears witness testimony and decides whether to file charges directly, bypassing prosecutors.

The judge is set to make his decision Friday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire
$1.5 million in damage after fire at Chippewa Falls business
There is controversy over a cheerleading team manager with Down's Syndrome being left out of...
Student with Down syndrome left out of cheerleader team yearbook photo
Eau Claire will soon be home to the first solar tree built by Solar Forma in the United States.
A new type of tree is taking root in Eau Claire
Nearly 3,000 businesses were promised money from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, but a...
Small businesses left without federal funds after court order
Semi fire on I-94
UPDATE: No one hurt after I-94 semi fire in Eau Claire County

Latest News

Glen Flora man gets 4 years in prison for 2020 shooting
FILE – The Biden administration has moved to make gender confirmation surgery available through...
VA moves to offer gender confirmation surgery to vets
SportScene 13 @ Ten (6/19/21)
REGIS/MCDONELL
SportScene 13 for Saturday, June 5th