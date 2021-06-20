Advertisement

Glen Flora man gets 4 years in prison for 2020 shooting

(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA CO., Wis. (WEAU) - A 23-year-old Rusk County man was sentenced Thursday in Chippewa County Court to four years in prison for shooting a man last year.

Kyle Baker pleaded no contest to charges of recklessly endangering safety and possessing a firearm as someone previously convicted of a felony.

The shooting happened on May 24, 2020 at a home on Reno Drive which is on Eau Claire’s northside but is in Chippewa County.

According to the criminal complaint, a man told Eau Claire police that during an argument Baker pulled a handgun and the man tried to grab it when Baker stepped back and shot him in the stomach.

