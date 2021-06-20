Juneteenth celebration in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Recently, Juneteenth has been made an official federal holiday and right on time for Uniting Bridges celebration. Since 2000, Uniting Bridges has been celebrating Juneteenth in Eau Claire at Carson Parks Pine Pavilion.

The vice president of the non-profit group, Berlye Middleton, has been hosting this event for 21 years and he is happy the government has recognized the holiday.

“We feel privileged and very proud to have had this type of activity going on here in advancement of the national and federal holiday,” Middleton said.

Juneteenth is a day to honor the freeing of slaves in the United States of America. Over the years, Berlye has seen the support and the amount of people to come out to the event grow.

“We started Juneteenth with the first one having 15 people and subsequently we’ve had larger groups ever since”

This years celebration included live performances from Samantha Moon and others. There were also awards presented to individuals who made an impact in the Chippewa Valleys diverse community.

State Representative Jodi Emerson is an Eau Claire native and has attended the celebration for the past eight years. She feels after this past year and a half dealing with COVID-19 and the racial unrest, a event that bring unity is something that was needed.

“It’s really great to see everybody come together and know that all parties are working to build an equal Eau Claire. If we can’t lift everyone up then we’re not really lifting up anyone,” Emerson said.

Uniting Bridges plans to continue celebrating Juneteenth in Carson Parks Pine Pavilion. The non-profit is also working with the Chippewa Valley Transformation project to bring more diverse groups together under one umbrella.

