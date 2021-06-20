Kicking off summer at Leinenkugel’s

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Leinenkugel’s is celebrating the start of summer.

Formerly known as the family reunion, Leine’s invited people out to the brewery grounds on Saturday for a “Summer Kick Off”. People could drink beer, listen to bands, meet the Leinenkugel family and eat from food trucks.

More than 1,200 people got tickets ahead of time with even more showing up on Saturday.

“Here at Leinenkugel’s we are delighted to be able to have this special event. In years past we called this the Leinenkugel family reunion. This year we changed it up a little bit, expanded the grounds brought the band over to the brewery side, brought in food trucks. People are really enjoying it,” said Dick Leinenkugel, President and for the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company

The event has taken place every year since the Leine Lodge opened in 2004 but it was canceled last summer due to the pandemic.

“We are so happy to welcome people back to the brewery, the brewery grounds and enjoy the Leinenkugel’s beer,” Leinenkugel said.

The brewery is still offering modified tours due to COVID-19. For more information about visiting, click here.

