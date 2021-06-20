Advertisement

Police: Man wanted in 3 Oregon deaths arrested in Milwaukee

Police car
Police car(AP)
By Associated Press
Updated: 14 minutes ago
NORTH BEND, Oregon (AP) - Authorities say a man sought in the killings of his father and two other people at a casino campground and in a shooting at a marijuana dispensary in a small Oregon city has turned himself in to police in Milwaukee.

Authorities said Sunday that investigators believe Oen Evan Nicholson drove the over 2,000 miles from the coastal city of North Bend to Wisconsin.

He is believed to have abandoned his father’s truck after crashing it in Oregon on Friday.

He is expected to appear in court in Milwaukee in the coming days.

