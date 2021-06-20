Advertisement

Senior living facility in Eau Claire collecting postcards for residents

Our House Senior Living hopes to collect postcards from each of the 50 states.
Our House Senior Living hopes to collect postcards from each of the 50 states.(WEAU)
By Carla Rogner
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Our House Senior Living in Eau Claire wants to show its residents around the world by collecting postcards.

The facility hopes to get one from each of the 50 states. So far, it has been a success, as they have received cards from friends, family members and even strangers. Some have even come from other countries like Croatia, Canada, Puerto Rico and Switzerland.

Residence Director Maya Will says the residents have been thrilled to receive the mail.

“They love coming and looking at the wall and hearing from everyone,” she said. “It helps them reminisce on things they might have done or places they might have traveled to.”

If you would like to send a postcard, it can be addressed to Our House Senior Living, 773 W. Hamilton Ave. Eau Claire, WI 54701.

They are still looking for postcards from 10 states including North Dakota, Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, West Virginia, New Jersey, Tennessee, Alabama, Vermont and North Carolina.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire
$1.5 million in damage after fire at Chippewa Falls business
There is controversy over a cheerleading team manager with Down's Syndrome being left out of...
Student with Down syndrome left out of cheerleader team yearbook photo
Eau Claire will soon be home to the first solar tree built by Solar Forma in the United States.
A new type of tree is taking root in Eau Claire
Nearly 3,000 businesses were promised money from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, but a...
Small businesses left without federal funds after court order
Right now, some buyers are not paying for them, to make their offer more appealing to the...
Buyers beware: many realty experts advise against waiving home inspections

Latest News

Police car
Police: Man wanted in 3 Oregon deaths arrested in Milwaukee
(AP)
Family seeks 2nd chance at charging officer in man’s death
Glen Flora man gets 4 years in prison for 2020 shooting
During the Wisconsin Democratic State Convention, democrats focused on Gov. Tony Evers...
Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson booed at Juneteenth Day event