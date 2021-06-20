SportScene 13 for Saturday, June 5th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Regis/McDonell Saints girls soccer team fights hard but their season comes to an end with a 2-0 loss to Assumption in the section finals. Plus, an update on other girls soccer teams throughout Western Wisconsin and Ty Rondestvedt and Dan Harris of Altoona finish 4th in state in boys doubles tennis.

Also, the Eau Claire Express fall to the Bismark Larks for the third straight time.

