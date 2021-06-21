EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

This Sunshine Award nomination for Chelsea Ennen is coming from myself and my 10-year-old son, Lennox. Miss Ennen has been the long-term substitute teacher in Lennox’s 4th grade class at Manz Elementary. The Manz staff in general are an incredible group and could honestly all be nominated for this award. We wanted to acknowledge Miss Ennen specifically because she came into the classroom mid-year and was handed particularly challenging circumstances due to covid which included the half virtual/half in-person schooling and has done an exceptional job. She has taken the time to get to know each student on a personal level and put forth her best efforts on educating each student with both distance and in-person learning. She has been empathetic to the impact the past year has had on the children academically, socially, and mentally and has provided care and support wherever she sees the need. The transitions the students have gone through have presented difficulties in many ways. Miss Ennen has helped Lennox and her other students tremendously and I have appreciated knowing he is in such good hands while his usual teacher was on maternity leave and the schooling structure has continued to shift. Lennox would like to add, “I like Miss Ennen because she is kind, welcoming, and also fun. She tries to help no matter what, like by responding to my questions even when I’m at home and telling me she will listen to me if I want to talk about anything. She is always nice, even if someone is naughty. She plays with our class at recess and makes school more fun while we still get stuff done.” Thank you, Miss Ennen!

Jocelyn Myers-Knuth and Lennox

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.