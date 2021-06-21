Country Fest campgrounds open for early arrivals

CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) - Country Fest officially is right around the corner, but campers could be seen throughout the highways making their way toward the campground on Sunday ahead of the event.

Those looking to beat the crowd typically arrive a few days ahead of the festival. The grounds opened up at 10 a.m. and Wade Asher, general manager of the event, said people were lined up at 8:30 ready to get rolling. People have noticed cars and campers making their way to the campgrounds.

“A friends of mine was actually going north toward the cities and they called me and said how come I’m seeing all these campers going one way and I said you could probably guess why,” Asher said.

Some people will set up their camp and head home until Wednesday, but others will stay until the festivals end. Asher expects to park about a thousand campers just on Sunday and around six thousand by the start of the festival.

“It’s really great to see everybody being able to do that again,” Asher said. “There’s smiles on peoples faces and what a huge mental health relief that we have in our Chippewa Valley now that Country Fest can start this week.”

People come from all over to attend Country Fest. Last years event was cancelled because of COVID-19 and a group from Sparta, WI set up part of their camps and they’re happy to back.

“The energy here already feels exciting and we’re back and things are getting back to normal,” Erika Mctheggart said.

The rest of her group will be coming from Minneapolis, Missouri and from Sparta.

With people coming to stay on the campgrounds for the entire week, Asher says he’s seen some people get creative with their camps.

“Everybody has a different theme,” Asher said. “It’s amazing how much time and effort and energy they put into pools. I mean everything is out here. We’ve had people build a full out deck, probably 40 by 40 decks and spend the whole week building it to only use it for a few days”

For more information on Country Fest, click here.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.