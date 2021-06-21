Advertisement

COVID-19 may alter brain, study claims

By CNN staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study shows people infected with COVID-19 may experience some loss of gray matter in the brain.

The study out of the UK indicates the areas of the brain affected are the ones that control smell and taste.

That finding correlates with the most commonly reported symptoms of COVID-19 - the loss of smell and taste.

The relatively small study followed 782 people who had MRI scans three years apart, before and after the pandemic.

While researchers believe the findings are compelling, they have not been authenticated by peer review.

Also, because the study only looked at COVID-19 patients’ brains shortly after being infected, the long-term effects are not clear.

Copyright 2021 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tape.
7-year-old Dallas girl stabbed over 30 times; mother arrested
Fire
$1.5 million in damage after fire at Chippewa Falls business
During the Wisconsin Democratic State Convention, democrats focused on Gov. Tony Evers...
Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson booed at Juneteenth Day event
A sheriff’s deputy noticed a pair of vice-grip pliers still attached to the front driver’s side...
Pair of pliers factor into weekend rollover crash in Barron Co.
Nearly 3,000 businesses were promised money from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, but a...
Small businesses left without federal funds after court order

Latest News

Photo: GoFundMe page
Judge delays charging decision for Wisconsin officer
Iran's new President-elect Ebrahim Raisi speaks during a press conference in Tehran, Iran,...
Iran’s president-elect takes hard line, refuses to meet Biden
Boy Scouts discover a house they rented for an entire troop was actually nothing but a vacant...
Boy Scout troop finds empty lots instead of Airbnbs in Florida Keys
All 13 universities in the UW System are reporting increases in applications, in addition to...
New freshman applications up nearly 30% for UW System this fall
Pictured Sunday, June 20, 2021, the home owned by Larry and Sally Higgins, was destroyed by...
After causing 14 deaths, Claudette heads out to sea