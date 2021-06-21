Advertisement

Defendants unlikely to pay for torching Minneapolis precinct

Protestors demonstrate outside of a burning Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct, Thursday, May 28,...
Protestors demonstrate outside of a burning Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct, Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody Monday, broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night.(AP Photo/John Minchillo)
By Associated Press
Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Legal experts say it’s unlikely that the four men convicted and ordered to pay for setting fire to a Minneapolis police station during protests over the death of George Floyd will meet their financial obligations.

Four defendants have been sentenced to federal prison for their roles in starting the fire. They were also ordered to collectively pay $12 million in restitution to the city of Minneapolis.

Experts tell the Star Tribune they are unlikely to foot the entire bill. The U.S. Department of Justice recovers only $1 out of every $10 owed per year, making restitution sometimes symbolic or a mere formality in a criminal sentence.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tape.
7-year-old Dallas girl stabbed over 30 times; mother arrested
Fire
$1.5 million in damage after fire at Chippewa Falls business
During the Wisconsin Democratic State Convention, democrats focused on Gov. Tony Evers...
Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson booed at Juneteenth Day event
Nearly 3,000 businesses were promised money from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, but a...
Small businesses left without federal funds after court order
Glen Flora man gets 4 years in prison for 2020 shooting

Latest News

Ag Chat With Scott Schultz (6/21/21)
Ag Chat With Scott Schultz (6/21/21)
A sheriff’s deputy noticed a pair of vice-grip pliers still attached to the front driver’s side...
Pair of pliers factor into weekend rollover crash in Barron Co.
A fence is damaged in Woodbridge, Illinois, Monday, June 21, 2021 after the National Weather...
‘Dangerous’ radar-confirmed tornado hits suburban Chicago
SportScene 13 on Sunday (6/20/21)
SportScene 13 on Sunday (6/20/21)