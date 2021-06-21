Advertisement

DHS: Number of COVID-19 vaccines administered drops to December 2020 total

According to the Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard, 71,965 COVID-19 shots were...
According to the Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard, 71,965 COVID-19 shots were given out during the week of June 13.(WEAU)
By WEAU 13 News
Updated: 36 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU, WBAY, WMTV) - The number of COVID-19 vaccines administered to Wisconsinites last week was the fewest reported since December of 2020, state health officials report Monday.

According to the Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard, 71,965 COVID-19 shots were given out during the week of June 13. You would have to go back to the week of December 27, 2020 to find a lower number, which is 43,704. The week of Dec. 27 was also just the third week of vaccinations in the state.

The number of shots administered to Wisconsin residents weekly has been on a downward trend since the week of April 11, with the only outlier being the week of June 6 when the total number of shots had increased from the previous week.

COVID-19 VACCINES

According to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health (DHS), 77,965 people received a dose of the vaccine series during the week of June 13. State data shows two weeks prior (during the week of May 30), 88,049 people received a dose of the series - either by getting one of two doses from the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or through the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Eau Claire and La Crosse counties are pacing slightly ahead of the statewide average for COVID-19 vaccinations completed. Eau Claire, La Crosse and Trempealeau counties have seen over half of their residents receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

The state’s death toll increased by 15 to 7,250, an increase from Friday’s report of 7,235. In addition, the 7-day- death average reported by the DHS is now at 2, an increase of 1 from Friday.

Health officials say the 7-day average of new cases fell to 74 per day. As of Monday, health officials report 23 new cases were confirmed before the state’s deadline. The positivity rate -- the measure of all tests coming back positive for the coronavirus -- is now at 0.8%, a decrease of 0.1 since Friday’s report of 0.9%.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

There were 85 more hospital admissions for COVID-19 since Friday. The state is averaging 36 hospitalizations for COVID-19 each day.

There were 107 COVID-19 patients Monday, including 26 in intensive care units, in the state’s hospitals, the Wisconsin Hospital Association reported. That is 12 fewer patients in ICU and 6 fewer patients overall than Friday.

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY CASE DATA

