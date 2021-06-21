Advertisement

DOJ officials likely didn’t create hostile workplace

(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Newly released department records indicate that three high-level state Justice Department administrators likely didn’t contribute to a hostile workplace.

The DOJ asked University of Wisconsin System attorneys to investigate after Division of Law Enforcement Services Administrator Tina Virgil filed a complaint in April alleging she’s been underpaid and harassed because she’s a Black woman.

The DOJ released the attorneys’ report Friday. The report is so heavily redacted it’s not clear whether the attorneys investigated complaints from Virgil or from other employees.

The attorneys concluded they couldn’t substantiate the allegations against Deputy Attorney General Eric Wilson, Division of Criminal Investigation Administrator Brian O’Keefe, and Human Resources Director Jayne Swingen.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sheriff’s deputy noticed a pair of vice-grip pliers still attached to the front driver’s side...
Pair of pliers factor into weekend rollover crash in Barron Co.
Police tape.
7-year-old Dallas girl stabbed over 30 times; mother arrested
Fire
$1.5 million in damage after fire at Chippewa Falls business
During the Wisconsin Democratic State Convention, democrats focused on Gov. Tony Evers...
Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson booed at Juneteenth Day event
Nearly 3,000 businesses were promised money from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, but a...
Small businesses left without federal funds after court order

Latest News

Micah Harris
Nearly one year later, arrest made in fatal Trempealeau Co. crash
Day of Action for education
Day of Action for education organized ahead of state budget votes
Making Music Day
La Crosse Celebrates "Making Music Day"
Road Project
Road Project Being Considered at City Council Meeting
The South Hastings Way Frontage Road may be getting some changes.
City council to consider road improvement project Tuesday