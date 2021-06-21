Advertisement

Eau Claire hospitality group raises minimum wage to $16, eliminates tipping

By Heather Poltrock
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. - Owners of a group of restaurants, hotels and bars in Eau Claire have eliminated tipping and have raised their minimum wage to $16 an hour. The Pablo Group says it’s following a trend that aims to improve pay equity for all employees.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, Wisconsin’s hourly wage for tipped workers is $2.33. Pablo Group owns six bars, hotels and coffee shops in downtown Eau Claire.

The owners say its pricing will be adjusted to accommodate the higher wages. Pablo Group hospitality director Rita Dorsey the change follows a trend already happening in Madison and in Minneapolis.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tape.
7-year-old Dallas girl stabbed over 30 times; mother arrested
Fire
$1.5 million in damage after fire at Chippewa Falls business
During the Wisconsin Democratic State Convention, democrats focused on Gov. Tony Evers...
Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson booed at Juneteenth Day event
Nearly 3,000 businesses were promised money from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, but a...
Small businesses left without federal funds after court order
Glen Flora man gets 4 years in prison for 2020 shooting

Latest News

Barbara Wilson Silver Alert
Silver Alert issued for 86-year-old Marshfield woman
Relentless: A mother's fight for mental health insurance coverage
Madison Wisconsin - Capitol Building
School leaders plan to protest Republican K-12 funding plan
Wisconsin FFA advisor dies after short illness