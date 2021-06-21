Advertisement

By Mary Ann Schumacher
Updated: 1 hour ago
I want to give a Sunshine Award to Jake Stai. Jake is a great neighbor. He plows snow for me and he mows my lawn without being asked. He even made sure my lawn was mowed by someone else while he was laid up and couldn’t do it himself. He saw to it that my roof was fixed quickly when some steel came loose and he removed a squirrel early one morning when one found its way into my house. I couldn’t ask for a kinder neighbor.

Janet Pingel

