EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Jasper Chandler for the Sunshine Award. Jasper is my six-year-old grandson. He always has a kiss and hug for grandma every morning. He is such a happy, loving little boy. He has such a big heart and he brightens everyone’s day!

Theresa Chandler

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.