EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Jeannie Harris and Susan Thiede for Sunshine Awards. Jeannie is awesome, kind, and helpful. She is the best at her job and has an outstanding personality. She does everything to make sure students succeed at school and in life.

I would also like Susan Thiede to have a Sunshine Award. Susan has an awesome personality and she is nice and kind to her students. She is helpful to everyone and very understanding about things.

Ryan Karls

