Judge delays charging decision for Wisconsin officer

Photo: GoFundMe page
Photo: GoFundMe page(GoFundMe)
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A judge has delayed his decision on whether to charge a Wisconsin police officer who killed a man sitting in a parked car.

Joseph Mensah shot Jay Anderson Jr. in 2016. Anderson was the second of three people Mensah killed during a five-year stint with the Wauwatosa Police Department.

Prosecutors cleared him of any criminal wrongdoing in each case. Anderson’s family invoked a rarely used grand jury-like proceeding that has led to Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Glenn Yamahiro hearing witness testimony to decide whether to issue charges directly.

Yamahiro was scheduled to decide on Friday but Anderson family attorney Kimberley Motley said the decision has been pushed back to July 28.

