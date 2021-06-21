Advertisement

La Crosse celebrates “Make Music Day” for the first time

By Alex Loroff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - For the first time ever, an international day of music is being celebrated in the Coulee Region.

Monday marked La Crosse’s inaugural celebration of “Make Music Day”.

The event began in France in 1982 as a way to celebrate the summer solstice through music.

Over 1,000 cities around the globe join together on June 21st each year for free concerts featuring many different types of musicians and genres.

The Pump House Regional Arts Center was the driving force for the day to be recognized in La Crosse, with Assistant Director Allison Krzych saying it provides important exposure for local artists.

“It’s all about access and it’s all about meeting new musicians, and maybe musicians will connect with other venues and they’ll get paid jobs out of this,” Krzych said.

James Grant was one of the musicians who performed outside the Pump House on Monday afternoon, saying he was grateful for the chance to connect with the community through his music.

“Any opportunity I have to play music, whether it’s for money or for just the joy of playing music, I’ll take it,” Grant added.

Grant says bookings have been hard to come by over the past year, with his dates being cut down by more than half in 2020 before venues completely closed down.

“It shut down it November, literally, I didn’t play one date until April of this year,” Grant said.

He says that bookings are starting to come back now that pandemic restrictions are easing, with his summer nearly filled up.

Krzych believes the pandemic put a greater spotlight on the important role arts play in our lives.

“When things are hard in life as we’ve had an extraordinary year, people really look to the arts as a balm for the soul,” Krzych expressed. “It’s something that makes us feel better, it’s a way to get creative and express ourselves.”

Performances took place at venues across the city, including Downtown Main Street Inc., Bluff View Park, and even a few street corners.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sheriff’s deputy noticed a pair of vice-grip pliers still attached to the front driver’s side...
Pair of pliers factor into weekend rollover crash in Barron Co.
Police tape.
7-year-old Dallas girl stabbed over 30 times; mother arrested
Fire
$1.5 million in damage after fire at Chippewa Falls business
During the Wisconsin Democratic State Convention, democrats focused on Gov. Tony Evers...
Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson booed at Juneteenth Day event
Nearly 3,000 businesses were promised money from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, but a...
Small businesses left without federal funds after court order

Latest News

Making Music Day
La Crosse Celebrates "Making Music Day"
Road Project
Road Project Being Considered at City Council Meeting
The South Hastings Way Frontage Road may be getting some changes.
City council to consider road improvement project Tuesday
Road Project
Road Project Being Considered at City Council Meeting