Man cited for 3rd OWI after rollover crash in Buffalo Co. Friday night

A single-vehicle rollover crash in Buffalo Co. Friday, June 18, 2021 resulted in minor injuries...
A single-vehicle rollover crash in Buffalo Co. Friday, June 18, 2021 resulted in minor injuries for the sole occupant.(Buffalo Co. Sheriff's Dept.)
By Jimmie Kaska
Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOWN OF MONDOVI, Wis. (WEAU) - A man involved in a single-vehicle crash Friday night in the Town of Mondovi is being cited for OWI after rolling his vehicle Friday night.

29-year-old Brandon Behlke of Chippewa Falls told law enforcement that he swerved to miss a tire in the middle of the roadway before crashing and rolling his vehicle in rural Buffalo Co. Friday night. After a search of the roads near the intersection of County Highway A and County Highway TT, no tire was located.

Behlke was found sitting outside of the crashed vehicle when law enforcement arrived. According to the Buffalo Co. Sheriff’s Dept., Behlke was arrested for OWI-third offense and was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire with minor injuries.

There were no other occupants in the vehicle, and no other property was damaged.

The Buffalo Co. Sheriff’s Dept. credits the Mondovi Police Dept., Mondovi Ambulance, Mondovi Fire Dept., and Eau Claire Police Dept. for assistance in the incident.

SkyWarn Weather: Noon (6/21/21)