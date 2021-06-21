Advertisement

More rain needed to make up for current deficit in Minnesota

By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Sunday’s rain in Minnesota will help ease drought conditions and elevated fire danger, but experts say it’s not nearly enough to make up for the current rainfall deficit.

The entire state is classified as abnormally dry and more than half of Minnesota is experiencing drought.

The St. Croix River at Stillwater and the Minnesota River at Henderson are among the waterways with near record-low water levels. St. Cloud, Duluth, Rochester and the Twin Cities, as well as Sioux Falls, South Dakota are running more than 2 inches below normal rainfall for the month of June.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

