New freshman applications up nearly 30% for UW System this fall

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The UW System is seeing a spike in new freshman applications for admission this fall semester.

According to the University of Wisconsin, new fall freshman applications are up approximately 30% over the past two years. UW says the reasons for the spike include the waiver of application fees, the ability to apply to multiple UW schools with one application, a new electronic application, and suspending taking the ACT as a requirement for admission.

All 13 universities in the UW System are reporting increases in applications, in addition to the system-wide spike of about 30%. UW System universities have received 133,484 applications from new freshmen for fall 2021, which is 29 percent higher than at the same point in 2020 and 33 percent higher than 2019. 69,435 of those applications are from Wisconsin residents.

Application rates are also higher for underrepresented minorities and first-generation students.

