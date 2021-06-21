Pair of pliers factor into weekend rollover crash in Barron Co.

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A pair of pliers played a role in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend in Barron County.

According to a Facebook post made by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, a truck traveling on Highway 53 rolled over into the median after traveling through the air for approximately 90 feet Saturday night into Sunday morning. Upon inspection, a sheriff’s deputy noticed a pair of vice-grip pliers still attached to the front driver’s side front wheel assembly after the crash. The driver told the deputy they had been working on their brakes, as the brakes hadn’t been functioning properly.

The driver suffered injuries as a result of the crash, and a dog in the vehicle at the time of the crash was not hurt, according to the Sheriff’s Dept.

The Sheriff’s Dept. arrested the driver on a felony warrant, and the driver was also cited for driving without a valid license.

In the post, the Barron Co. Sheriff’s Dept. said the vice grips “lived up to their name.”

