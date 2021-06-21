‘Running Nuts Trail Run’ raises money for cancer research

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The rain didn’t stop people from running to support testicular cancer research this Father’s Day.

WoodWind Park near Wheeler hosted the inaugural “Running Nuts Trail Run” to raise money for the men’s health charity, Movember, with the idea of funds being spent to fight testicular cancer.

The park’s owner, Meagan Frank, decided to host the event after her friend, Audric Buhr, battled the disease earlier this year.

“I had approached him and wanted to do something to help support his family but his idea was to make it bigger than that and just to play it forward for all men who have potential to deal with testicular cancer,” Frank said.

Buhr, who is now cancer free, is high school teacher in Menomonie. He said Frank offered to help his family but, as a teacher, his calling is helping others.

“They were concerned about the bills, etc. that would be coming towards me,” he said. “And I’m very fortunate that I work and have a good health plan and so I said ‘Let’s not have this be about me. Let’s have this be about men in general and have this reach out to make a difference for a lot of people.’”

That’s when Frank came up with the idea for the run, which had two events, a self-paced 5K and a one-mile family run.

“I think it’s always really rewarding to be able to do something for a cause that’s bigger than you,” she said. “And even though it’s raining, stories that we hear of people who are encourage to come out and play it forward for somebody else, for something else, for something bigger, it’s just really exciting and makes us very encouraged.”

“It means a lot that friends like that want to help out other people who are looking for ways to support health for men” Buhr said.

Frank said next year she hopes to dedicate all of Father’s Day Weekend to events supporting men’s health.

To donated to Movember, click here.

