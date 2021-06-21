Advertisement

SANDRA MEIER AND SHERYL ZEITLER

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

We would like to nominate two people for the Sunshine Award. The first is our daughter-in-law, Sandra Meier. She has been a God send especially since she and our son moved here two years ago. Thank you, Sandra, for all you have done for us and continue to do for us. We don’t know what we would do without either of you.

The second person we would like to nominate is Sheryl Zeitler. Sheryl is the executive director of the Neillsville Retirement Community of which I, Bill, am a member. She is always there to help if needed, whether it is with cooking or working with the residents. She always has a smile even though when she is done helping out, she still has her own work to do. Thank you, Sheryl, you are a great addition to the Neillsville Retirement Community.

Bill & Ginny Meier

