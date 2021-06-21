Advertisement

School leaders plan to protest Republican K-12 funding plan

Madison Wisconsin - Capitol Building
Madison Wisconsin - Capitol Building(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - School leaders in Milwaukee and Madison are planning to protest Republican legislators’ plan to fund K-12 education in the next state budget.

The Republican-controlled Joint Finance Committee decided to give schools $128 million more over the next biennium. The state needed to spend almost $400 million more than that to secure $2.6 billion in federal coronavirus relief money.

The finance committee on Thursday chose to cut local property taxes levied by schools and technical colleges by $647 million and backfill the lost revenue with state aid. The move ensures the state will get the federal money but schools would come out even.

School officials from Madison and Milwaukee planned to protest the move at news conferences on Monday morning.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Police tape.
7-year-old Dallas girl stabbed over 30 times; mother arrested
Fire
$1.5 million in damage after fire at Chippewa Falls business
During the Wisconsin Democratic State Convention, democrats focused on Gov. Tony Evers...
Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson booed at Juneteenth Day event
Nearly 3,000 businesses were promised money from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, but a...
Small businesses left without federal funds after court order
Glen Flora man gets 4 years in prison for 2020 shooting

Latest News

Barbara Wilson Silver Alert
Silver Alert issued for 86-year-old Marshfield woman
Relentless: A mother's fight for mental health insurance coverage
Eau Claire hospitality group raises minimum wage to $16, eliminates tipping
Wisconsin FFA advisor dies after short illness