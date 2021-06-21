Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for 86-year-old Marshfield woman

Barbara Wilson Silver Alert
Barbara Wilson Silver Alert(Price County Sheriff's Office)
By WEAU 13 News
Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRICE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Silver Alert went out statewide Monday morning for a missing 86-year-old woman who might be traveling with her son.

Barbara Wilson of Marshfield hasn’t been seen in four days, since June 17, though she spoke on the phone with a family member three days ago.

She lives with her son, 63-year-old Dale Wilson, who may be missing, too. Their car was found abandoned in the village of Kennan in Price County.

Barbara Wilson is white with brown and gray hair and hazel eyes. She’s 5′3″ and 140 pounds. Authorities don’t have a clothing description.

Authorities don’t know what their destination might be. Efforts to find them are focusing on Price, Clark, Marathon, Rusk, Sawyer and Wood counties.

Anyone who believes they’ve seen the Wilsons or had any contact with them in the last 48 hours should call authorities. You can also contact Price County investigators at (715) 339-3011.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tape.
7-year-old Dallas girl stabbed over 30 times; mother arrested
Fire
$1.5 million in damage after fire at Chippewa Falls business
During the Wisconsin Democratic State Convention, democrats focused on Gov. Tony Evers...
Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson booed at Juneteenth Day event
Nearly 3,000 businesses were promised money from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, but a...
Small businesses left without federal funds after court order
Glen Flora man gets 4 years in prison for 2020 shooting

Latest News

Relentless: A mother's fight for mental health insurance coverage
Madison Wisconsin - Capitol Building
School leaders plan to protest Republican K-12 funding plan
Eau Claire hospitality group raises minimum wage to $16, eliminates tipping
Wisconsin FFA advisor dies after short illness