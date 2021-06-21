Advertisement

UW Health doctor says COVID booster likely to be highly effective

Dr. Jeff Pothof (UW Health)
Dr. Jeff Pothof (UW Health)(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Updated: 16 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - More than 45% of eligible people in the United States are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but many are wondering how long that protection will last. Unfortunately, the answer still remains unknown.

So far, studies have shown that mRNA vaccines -- those made by Pfizer and Moderna -- maintain more than 90% efficacy six months after getting vaccinated. And scientists say it’s likely much longer, according to CNN.

Dr. Jeff Pothof, chief quality officer, from UW Health, says the COVID booster shot will likely be even more effective than the annual flu booster.

“I think the one thing that’s nice about COVID, if there is anything nice about COVID, is it doesn’t mutate that quickly. So, you know, when we have the flu shot,  by the time the flu season hits us, we’re like, ‘Oh, man, it only works for about 40% of it’.... We all get kind of disappointed. COVID doesn’t mutate that quickly. So if we adjust the vaccine for the variants that we know about COVID, it’s likely to work really well,” said Dr. Pothof.

All three companies that currently have authorized coronavirus vaccines in the United States -- Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson -- are investigating the potential use of boosters.

