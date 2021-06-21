Advertisement

Vogelbach single lifts Brewers over homer-happy Rockies 7-6

Milwaukee Brewers' Daniel Vogelbach connects for an RBI-single off Colorado Rockies relief...
Milwaukee Brewers' Daniel Vogelbach connects for an RBI-single off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Daniel Bard in the ninth inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Denver. The Brewers won 7-6. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Associated Press
Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) - Daniel Vogelbach hit a tiebreaking single in the ninth and the Milwaukee Brewers rebounded from Colorado’s four-homer barrage in the sixth inning to beat the Rockies 7-6.

The Rockies trailed 6-0 in the sixth before Yonathan Daza hit a two-run homer off Eric Lauer and Trevor Story followed with a 466-foot shot to chase the Milwaukee starter. Reliever Zack Godley gave up a single, then a 456-foot homer to C.J. Cron to make it 6-5 with no outs. One out later, Joshua Fuentes tied it with the fourth of the inning.

It was the third time in franchise history and second time this season the Rockies hit four homers in an inning, and all three have come at Coors Field.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire
$1.5 million in damage after fire at Chippewa Falls business
There is controversy over a cheerleading team manager with Down's Syndrome being left out of...
Student with Down syndrome left out of cheerleader team yearbook photo
Nearly 3,000 businesses were promised money from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, but a...
Small businesses left without federal funds after court order
Eau Claire will soon be home to the first solar tree built by Solar Forma in the United States.
A new type of tree is taking root in Eau Claire
Right now, some buyers are not paying for them, to make their offer more appealing to the...
Buyers beware: many realty experts advise against waiving home inspections

Latest News

Express Father's Day
SportScene 13 for Sunday, June 20th
REGIS/MCDONELL
SportScene 13 for Saturday, June 5th
Ethan Beckermann
SportScene 13 for Friday, June 18th
Eau Claire Memorial defeats North to win the regional title.
SportScene 13 for Thursday, June 17th