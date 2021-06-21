Advertisement

Wisconsin FFA advisor dies after short illness

By Amie Winters
Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin rural and agricultural education lost a leader on Friday. Wisconsin state FFA advisor Jeff Hicken, 47 died at the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison after a short illness. Hicken served as the state advisor in the state Department of Public Instruction since 2006, previously teaching agriculture education at Sauk Prairie High School. A former state FFA officer from the Lomira chapter, Hicken is a graduate of UW-River Falls. He was named Wisconsin High School Teacher of the Year in 2003 and earned many other educational accolades – including serving as a National FFA Board director. A visitation for Hicken will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Waupun Junior-Senior High School; a memorial service will follow at 2 p.m., with additional visitation time 3-5 p.m. He’s survived by his wife Sheri, a former Alice in Dairyland, and two sons.

U.S. Department of Agriculture officials are reminding farmers to make appointments with their local Farm Services Agency offices and file their latest post-planting crop acreage reports. Timely reporting can prevent potential losses in benefits for any losses that might occur during the growing season.

U.S. agriculture secretary Tom Vilsak said he’s reconsidering the Trump Administration’s interpretation of the federal Organic Livestock and Poultry Practices rule. The Trump administration said the Organic Foods Production act doesn’t authorize the U.S. Department of Agriculture to regulate practices that were subject to the 2017 Organic Livestock and Poultry Practices final rule. Vilsak said he’s directing the National Organic program to start rulemaking for the USDA to oversee the organic practices.

Former Green Bay Packers all-pro defensive back LeRoy Butler will be working with the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin promotions program on a project to show consumers how dairy farmers work to care for their animals and preserve farmland. Butler, author of seven cookbooks and a self-described cheese lover, has visited two farms as part of the project, and will be telling consumers about what he’s learning.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tape.
7-year-old Dallas girl stabbed over 30 times; mother arrested
Fire
$1.5 million in damage after fire at Chippewa Falls business
During the Wisconsin Democratic State Convention, democrats focused on Gov. Tony Evers...
Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson booed at Juneteenth Day event
Nearly 3,000 businesses were promised money from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, but a...
Small businesses left without federal funds after court order
Glen Flora man gets 4 years in prison for 2020 shooting

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin Weather (6/21/21)
Ag Chat With Scott Schultz (6/21/21)
Ag Chat With Scott Schultz (6/21/21)
A sheriff’s deputy noticed a pair of vice-grip pliers still attached to the front driver’s side...
Pair of pliers factor into weekend rollover crash in Barron Co.
Protestors demonstrate outside of a burning Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct, Thursday, May 28,...
Defendants unlikely to pay for torching Minneapolis precinct