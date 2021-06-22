Across Altoona, many housing projects underway this summer

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -The City of Altoona is one of the fastest growing places in Wisconsin, and to meet demand, many construction projects are underway this summer.

With the fifth highest year for building since 2000, the City of Altoona has approved more than 130 buildings permits for single family homes, apartments and everything in between.

City leaders said it’s all part of a housing boom its seen over the last 10 years where housing options have grown by 43%.

“There’s no neighborhood that has been unaffected by this increased demand of people wanting to live in Altoona and the Chippewa Valley,” said Joshua Clements, the City Planner for Altoona.

He said part of this growth is because places like the Chippewa Valley are relatively affordable.

With the cost of a single family home in Altoona rising by $41,000 between 2019 and 2020, townhouses like this one have grown in popularity.

“We have housing that fits different demographics, people who have different wealth or resources available to them and people who have different preferences, so that we’re not creating neighborhoods that are too similar,” Clements said. “We want to create neighborhoods where it really provides a range of opportunities for everyone.”

More people means a larger workforce pool. Clements said businesses are also investing in the area.

“We’re seeing manufacturing, we’re seeing other forms of employment continuing to invest in their buildings and in their properties as our economy bounces back,” Clements said.

Business and housing, Altoona is booming.

In the last 10 years commercial property in Altoona has grown in value. In 2010 it was worth $100 million. In 2020 it’s worth more than $300 million.

