Biden traveling to southwest Wisconsin to talk agriculture

By Associated Press
Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to travel to southwestern Wisconsin next week to discuss agriculture and rural economies, the White House announced Tuesday.

Biden plans to be joined for the June 29 visit by U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, the former governor of Iowa, which borders Wisconsin to the west. The White House said more details about the trip would be released later.

The trip will be Biden’s second to the state this year. He was in Milwaukee in February where he taped a CNN town hall broadcast.

Biden won Wisconsin by just over 20,000 votes over former President Donald Trump.

