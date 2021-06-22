Advertisement

Chippewa Chamber Farmer Appreciation Dinner set for June 23 at Northern WI State Fairgrounds

Class of milk.
Class of milk.(wvir)
By WEAU Staff
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Chamber Farmer Appreciation Dinner is Wednesday, June 23 at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds.

Farm families can receive their free tickets at the Chippewa Chamber office. Limit 8 tickets per farm family. Businesses and individuals can purchase tickets at the Chamber. Tickets are $7 each.

Dinner will be served outside on the picnic tables, or you can pick up meals at the drive-thru. Meals will be served from 4 to 8 p.m. Enter the fairgrounds through the gate by the barn.

“This is the 51st year that the Chamber is hosting this event. Each year it is the Chamber’s goal to have farmers and the business community sit down together for a meal,” said Mike Jordan, President of the Chippewa Chamber. “I hope you will join me at this event to recognize our agricultural community.”

For more information or to purchase tickets, call 715-723-0331.

