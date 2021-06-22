Advertisement

Critical Race Theory: Expert breaks down widely debated concept

By Brittney Ermon
Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Critical race theory is a widely debated topic across the country, and there’s a mix of opinions about teaching the concept in the classroom.

The theory is an academic concept introduced by legal scholars in the 1970s.

It’s an idea that there is no biological or scientific justification for racial categories, concluding race is a socially-constructed invention.

Some people feel teaching the theory promotes division, while others said it tells the truth about America’s history.

A UW-Madison education policy expert said the concept is widely misunderstood.

“Those who oppose using critical race theory really don’t understand how it’s possible that the current generations can be blamed for something that happened so long ago,” John Witte, UW-Madison Professor Emeritus of Political Science and Public Affairs said.

Critical race theory is creating a strong divide in and outside the classroom.

“The opponents of using the term resist that dramatically by saying, ‘We aren’t to blame here,’” he said.

Critical race theory teaches that much of America’s history is infused with systemic racism.

Advocates explain these inequities should be front and center in school curriculum.

“The commonality is that these inequities are traced back to slavery,” he said.

Witte said teachers should be cautious using the term because it means different things to different people.

“I strongly agree that racial differences should be discussed in schools. They shouldn’t be avoided, but using that term, I would be a little bit reluctant to if I was a teacher,” he said.

He explained who is being taught the theory makes a difference.

“High school kids should be able to discuss this in a pretty hard nosed way,” he said. “To bring this up into middle schools and certainly elementary schooI, I think it’s going to be very confusing and potentially quite harmful for both white children and minority children.”

He said either way teaching America’s history shouldn’t be put on the back burner, but ditching the term “critical race theory” should be considered.

“I would try and use another term to discuss the racial disparities that exist,” he said.

Critical race theory is a topic of conversation in Wisconsin. At the beginning of June, Republican lawmakers introduced a bill hoping to ban critical race theory from Wisconsin schools.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sheriff’s deputy noticed a pair of vice-grip pliers still attached to the front driver’s side...
Pair of pliers factor into weekend rollover crash in Barron Co.
Eau Claire hospitality group raises minimum wage to $16, eliminates tipping
A single-vehicle rollover crash in Buffalo Co. Friday, June 18, 2021 resulted in minor injuries...
Man cited for 3rd OWI after rollover crash in Buffalo Co. Friday night
A hand stirring a bowl.
Group seeks to overturn Wisconsin ban on selling homemade food items
A fence is damaged in Woodbridge, Illinois, Monday, June 21, 2021 after the National Weather...
‘Dangerous’ radar-confirmed tornado hits suburban Chicago

Latest News

The $7.5 million to buy and maintain the cameras for the officers and troopers could be voted...
Walz requests funds for Minnesota state officers’ body cameras
The bill includes about $650 million in tax relief on federal emergency loans received by...
Minnesota lawmakers to hand out nearly $1B in tax cuts
The “truth in labeling” measures up Tuesday are supported by the state’s agriculture and dairy...
Wisconsin bills target milk, meat and dairy labeling
SKyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin Weather (6/22/21)
lightning zig-zags across the sky
Know how to avoid lightning strikes