Crop ratings continue to drop

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Then hot, dry weather last week in most of the major growing areas of the country caused crop ratings to fall again. According to this week’s Crop Progress report, the corn crop is now rated 65% good to excellent—down 3 points from a week ago. The best looking corn is in Nebraska where the corn is rated 83% good to excellent with Indiana’s corn now at 70% good to excellent with Illinois at 64% and Iowa down to 56%. The condition of the soybeans fell 2% last week to 60% good to excellent. Like for the corn, Nebraska has the best looking beans at 83% good to excellent while Iowa’s beans are at 57%, Illinois at 66% with Minnesota at just 51% good to excellent.

The condition of Wisconsin’s corn crop fell 2 points last week to 69% good to excellent with 24% of the crop being called fair. The soybean condition is down 3 points from a week ago as it’s now rated 62% good to excellent and 29% fair. The oat crop is rated 74% good to excellent with 690% of the crop headed—about a week ahead of normal. The potato crop across the state is in the best condition as it’s rated 87% good to excellent in this week’s report. State farmers are also in good shape with their haymaking as 97% of the first crop is off and 11% of second crop has also been made. And while soil moisture should be better in next week’s report with our recent rains, it’s still low with a rating of 47% adequate to surplus, 34% short and 19% very short. Central and North central parts of the state are the driest.

Another major national farm show will return in 2021. World Ag Expo at Tulare, California, will February 8th through the 10th at the Agri Center show grounds. This past February, the show ran on a digital format but show leaders say 2022 will be live with about 70% of exhibit space already reserved. The show is a major economic driver for the Central valley in California as it generates over $52 million for the local economy.

There is a new national Record Holder for Lifetime Milk Production and she’s a Wisconsin cow. After finishing her 12th lactation, Stone-Front Hilda from Stone-Front Farm in the Lancaster area, has produced 460,720 pounds of milk. That’s 2,000 pounds more than the previous record holder, Koepke, also a Wisconsin cow.

