Day of Action for education organized ahead of state budget votes

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Monday, June 21 was a statewide “Day of Action” organized by proponents of more education funding in the upcoming state budget.

An event was held outside the Eau Claire Area School District administration building. District staff and members of the Eau Claire Area School Board were there.

This was sponsored by the advocacy group Wisconsin Public Education Network. A spokesperson for the organization says the funding Governor Evers pitched is what the state needs.

“These are non-partisan issues. I think that the fact that they’re so popular in the general public, they’re needed in public schools. When Wisconsinites were asked, ‘Where do you want the budget to be invested in first?’, overwhelmingly they said kids, so they can have an excellent public education. So, this is not a partisan issue. It’s not something that anyone’s party affiliation should stop them from supporting. It’s a popular issue and it’s an investment in the next generation,” said Christian Phelps with the Wisconsin Public Education Network.

