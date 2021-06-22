Advertisement

Demand for mental health services increases

By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The mental health strain of the pandemic has been rough for a lot of people. Mental health providers are seeing a surge in demand for their services, but the demand is too high to keep up. There are some providers that are having to schedule months in advance and in some cases, much further out.

According to a study done by GoodTherapy, there are only the amount of professionals available cover about half of the number of people seeking their services. Jeni Gronemus is a behavioral care therapist at Prevea health and she has noticed the demand.

“There’s times when we have to close out scheduling and it really requires us to get creative in our own scheduling and how to figure out how we can meet the needs of our community.” Gronemus said.

In another study done by Mental Health of America, there has been an increase in different areas of mental health related issues over the past year. In one case in the study, 70% of people attributed depression and anxiety to isolation and loneliness.

Gronemus believes in-person interaction is great, there are times when that is not possible and alternatives may be beneficial.

“I think human connection in any form is positive, while the ideal situation would be face-to-face contact, that’s not always an option,” Gronemus said.

Hotlines, mobile phone apps and telehealth are a few alternate option if you are finding that you cannot schedule an appointment when you need it.

For resources on mental health services, click here. For the suicide prevention lifeline, click here. For information on now matters now, click here.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sheriff’s deputy noticed a pair of vice-grip pliers still attached to the front driver’s side...
Pair of pliers factor into weekend rollover crash in Barron Co.
Eau Claire hospitality group raises minimum wage to $16, eliminates tipping
A single-vehicle rollover crash in Buffalo Co. Friday, June 18, 2021 resulted in minor injuries...
Man cited for 3rd OWI after rollover crash in Buffalo Co. Friday night
A hand stirring a bowl.
Group seeks to overturn Wisconsin ban on selling homemade food items
Aspseter is receiving six charges in a homicide case in the Town of Sparta.
New details released in Town of Sparta homicide case

Latest News

An warrant was issued for Roger Minck's arrest on Dec. 23, 2020. He is wanted in connection...
Trial date set for Eau Claire County man charged with hiding a corpse
Demand for Mental Health Providers
Increased Demand for Mental Health Providers
Addressing Homelessness in La Crosse
Addressing Homelessness in La Crosse
Building Projects Underway Across Altoona
Building Projects Underway Across Altoona