Demand for mental health services increases

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The mental health strain of the pandemic has been rough for a lot of people. Mental health providers are seeing a surge in demand for their services, but the demand is too high to keep up. There are some providers that are having to schedule months in advance and in some cases, much further out.

According to a study done by GoodTherapy, there are only the amount of professionals available cover about half of the number of people seeking their services. Jeni Gronemus is a behavioral care therapist at Prevea health and she has noticed the demand.

“There’s times when we have to close out scheduling and it really requires us to get creative in our own scheduling and how to figure out how we can meet the needs of our community.” Gronemus said.

In another study done by Mental Health of America, there has been an increase in different areas of mental health related issues over the past year. In one case in the study, 70% of people attributed depression and anxiety to isolation and loneliness.

Gronemus believes in-person interaction is great, there are times when that is not possible and alternatives may be beneficial.

“I think human connection in any form is positive, while the ideal situation would be face-to-face contact, that’s not always an option,” Gronemus said.

Hotlines, mobile phone apps and telehealth are a few alternate option if you are finding that you cannot schedule an appointment when you need it.

