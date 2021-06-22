Advertisement

Eau Claire Area School District to form Equity Steering Committee

(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Area School District is forming an Equity Steering Committee to help achieve the goals and commitments made in the Equity statement adopted by the School Board and District on March 1, 2021.

The purpose of the ECASD Equity Steering Committee is to guide and advise ECASD in how to fulfill the tenets of the adopted Equity statement, guide and advise ECASD in policy review and revisions to create more equitable policies and practices, and advise the 3-5 year Equity Outcome work.

An informational session is being held on Wednesday, July 14, 6:30-7:30 p.m. for those interested in learning more about the Equity Steering Committee. The location of the informational Session will be determined closer to the event based on the number of attendees who have RSVP’d.

Anyone who wishes to attend the Informational Session should please RSVP HERE. Interested persons can also learn more HERE.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sheriff’s deputy noticed a pair of vice-grip pliers still attached to the front driver’s side...
Pair of pliers factor into weekend rollover crash in Barron Co.
Eau Claire hospitality group raises minimum wage to $16, eliminates tipping
A single-vehicle rollover crash in Buffalo Co. Friday, June 18, 2021 resulted in minor injuries...
Man cited for 3rd OWI after rollover crash in Buffalo Co. Friday night
A hand stirring a bowl.
Group seeks to overturn Wisconsin ban on selling homemade food items
Aspseter is receiving six charges in a homicide case in the Town of Sparta.
New details released in Town of Sparta homicide case

Latest News

The bridge was closed Monday and will be closed while it is inspected for other damage.
High Bridge closed indefinitely due to damage
Fall respiratory virus season to be very different than 2020
UW Health COVID-19 testing tubes
Wisconsin to provide free COVID-19 testing for schools
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (6/22/21)