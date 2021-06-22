Eau Claire Area School District to form Equity Steering Committee

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Area School District is forming an Equity Steering Committee to help achieve the goals and commitments made in the Equity statement adopted by the School Board and District on March 1, 2021.

The purpose of the ECASD Equity Steering Committee is to guide and advise ECASD in how to fulfill the tenets of the adopted Equity statement, guide and advise ECASD in policy review and revisions to create more equitable policies and practices, and advise the 3-5 year Equity Outcome work.

An informational session is being held on Wednesday, July 14, 6:30-7:30 p.m. for those interested in learning more about the Equity Steering Committee. The location of the informational Session will be determined closer to the event based on the number of attendees who have RSVP’d.

Anyone who wishes to attend the Informational Session should please RSVP HERE. Interested persons can also learn more HERE.

