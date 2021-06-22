Eau Claire Express to allow dogs at Sunday games starting July 18

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Fans will be allowed to take their canine friends to Eau Claire Express baseball home games on Sundays starting July 18. The team originally announced it would start allowing dogs this past Sunday but told fans Saturday they would not be allowed.

Eau Claire Interim City Manager Dave Solberg said the city requested the team cancel Sunday’s dog event so city staff could work out details the Express. While the team hosted dogs at the city-owned facility in the past, it’s never had this many dog events in past seasons.

“City staff wanted to make sure that we had a few details clarified,” Solberg said. “And there was some communication that went on and clarified that there would be some space in the stadium for people who would prefer not to sit near dogs and then also some insurance to make sure insurance requirements are met.”

He said the city has the right not to allow dogs in the stadium for safety reasons.

Despite the Express saying in a Facebook post due to a new city ordinance Saturday, Solberg said that isn’t the case. The post’s wording was incorrect.

He adds, not allowing dogs at baseball games doesn’t mean people can’t bring their pets to city parks.

“City parks and lands are ok with dogs on leashes,” Solberg said. “And city facilities where you have a dedicated entrance, whether it be a building or a warehouse or a stadium, check the event specifics first before you bring your dog along with you.”

After meeting with team management Monday morning, Solberg said dogs will be welcome at Sunday home games the rest of the season. The team said they still won’t be allowed its July 4 home game.

“City staff met and tried to get some clarification and the Express should be cleared to go have dogs events going further into the future,” Solberg said.

That news excites Eau Claire County Humane Association Board Member Christina Thrun.

“It’s great that the Eau Claire Express and the City of Eau Claire could come work together to a resolution because I think this is a really awesome thing for the community,” she said.

The Express will require dog owners make a one-time $3 donation to the National Canine Cancer Foundation.

