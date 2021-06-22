Evers bans chokeholds, Assembly votes to block defunding

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has signed a bill into law banning police chokeholds, except in life or death situations.

He signed it Tuesday, the same day the Assembly sent Evers a measure that would penalize local governments that attempt to defund their police departments.

Other bills Evers signed will require the reporting of incidents when police used force, the posting of use-of-force policies online and will create a community policing grant program.

Evers also signed a bill that would create a $600,000 grant program for cities with 60,000 people or less to fund community-oriented policing programs for housing.

The Republican-authored bill the Assembly passed Tuesday would mandate that any municipality that decreases the number of police officers, firefighters or medical first responders would receive a cut in state aid equal to the amount of compensation cut.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.